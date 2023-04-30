TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, exam from May 10, direct link here

File photo

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy common entrance test or TS EAMCET 2023 admit card today on the official website. Candidates can download TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The direct link is mentioned below.

TS EAMCET 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14. TS EAMCET is a state-level entrance test is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission in Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other allied courses at participating institutions of Telangana.

TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket: How to download

Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Download TS EAMCET hall ticket.

Enter the asked credentials and login.

take a print out of your admit card.

TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket: direct link