TS EAMCET 2022 result expected soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to download

TS EAMCET 2022| Photo: PTI

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result is expected to be declared at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The EAMCET 2022 question paper was different for each session and included variations in the difficulty levels.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: How to check

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link.

Enter the log in details and submit

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future references.

Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify for the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance examination. The EAMCET 2022 ranks will be allotted on the basis of normalised marks.

JNTU has already issued the TS EAMCET answer key and response sheet for both Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams. The subject expert committee will prepare the EAMCET final answer key and result after overviewing the grievances received.

