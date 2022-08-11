Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS EAMCET 2022 result expected soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to download

TS EAMCET 2022 result is expected to be declared at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 result expected soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to download
TS EAMCET 2022| Photo: PTI

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result is expected to be declared at the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The EAMCET 2022 question paper was different for each session and included variations in the difficulty levels. 

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: How to check

  • Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link.
  • Enter the log in details and submit
  • The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a print out for future references.

Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify for the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance examination. The EAMCET 2022 ranks will be allotted on the basis of normalised marks. 

JNTU has already issued the TS EAMCET answer key and response sheet for both Engineering (E), Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams. The subject expert committee will prepare the EAMCET final answer key and result after overviewing the grievances received.

Read: SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Registration for 4,300 SI posts open at ssc.nic.in: Important details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.