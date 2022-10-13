Search icon
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to release on THIS date: See how to check here

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on October 16 at tseamcet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on October 16 at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from October 16 to October 18. 

The online registration process was started on October 11 to 12. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12. The options freezing date was October 13. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
Click on TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result has been displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

