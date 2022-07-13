TS EAMCET 2022 postponed due to rain, new dates to be out soon

TS EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022 today, July 13.

As per reports, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for Agriculture and Medical streams has been postponed due to heavy rain. Candidates can check the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in for more details.

Originally, the TS EAMCET 2022 was scheduled to be held on July 14, 15 which has now been postponed due to rainfall. Since there are no updates on the latter, it is understood that the Engineering EAMCET exam will be held on time, from July 18 to 20, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 revised dates are expected to be announced later on the official website. All students are advised to make a note of this change and prepare for it accordingly.

TS EAMCET 2022 is not the first exam to be postponed due to heavy rainfall in Telangana. Before this, even TS ECET 2022 was postponed due to heavy rain and resulting bad weather. In addition to this, even Osmania University and JNTU Hyderabad postponed some of their exams.



Read: AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link