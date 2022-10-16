Search icon
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to be declared TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in, know how check result

Candidates can check their result on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to declare the result of the TS EAMCET seat allotment today, October 16.  Once released, candidates can check the TS EAMCET 2022 round 2 counselling seat allotment result at tseamcet.nic.in. Shortlisted students will have to pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and October 18, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check

  • Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Click on the TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result
  • Enter your login details
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

