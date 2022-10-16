Search icon
TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result 2022 has been declared at the official website -- tseamcet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment Phase 2 result today, October 16 at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET exam 2022 can now check their seat allotment result from the official website. Candidates can check TS EAMCET Phase- 2 allotment list through their candidate's log-in.

Students must pay their tuition from October 16 through October 18, and they can self-report online.

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to ceck

  • Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “College-wise Allotment Details”
  • Select college and Branch
  • A list will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take print for future use.

