TS EAMCET Phase 2 seat allotment result 2022 DECLARED: See how and where to check

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment Phase 2 result today, October 16 at the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET exam 2022 can now check their seat allotment result from the official website. Candidates can check TS EAMCET Phase- 2 allotment list through their candidate's log-in.
Students must pay their tuition from October 16 through October 18, and they can self-report online.
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to ceck
