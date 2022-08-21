TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling begins today at tseamcet.nic.in, check list of required documents

File photo

The TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling has been started by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students.

The candidates can apply on the official website of TS EAMCET, tseamcet.nic.in. The counseling process for the first phase will be continued till August 29. The candidates need to register for TS EAMCET counselling, using the name, address proof, academic qualifications, other details. The candidates must upload the supporting documents and pay the application fee.

The first phase will have the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, date and time for certificate verification. The certificate verification for candidates will be held from August 23, 2022 to August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Documents required

Rank card

TS EAMCET 2022 Admit card

Aadhar card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate

Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable).

TS EAMCET 2022: First phase schedule