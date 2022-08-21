TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling begins today at tseamcet.nic.in, check list of required documents

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
The TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling has been started by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students.
The candidates can apply on the official website of TS EAMCET, tseamcet.nic.in. The counseling process for the first phase will be continued till August 29. The candidates need to register for TS EAMCET counselling, using the name, address proof, academic qualifications, other details. The candidates must upload the supporting documents and pay the application fee.
The first phase will have the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, date and time for certificate verification. The certificate verification for candidates will be held from August 23, 2022 to August 30, 2022.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Documents required
- Rank card
- TS EAMCET 2022 Admit card
- Aadhar card
- SSC or equivalent marks memo
- Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate
- Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable).
TS EAMCET 2022: First phase schedule
- Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 21-08-2022 to 29-08-2022
- Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 23-08-2022 to 30-08-2022
- Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 23-08-2022 to 02-09-2022
- Freezing of options: 02-09-2022
- Provisional Allotment of Seats: 06-09-2022
- Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 06-09-2022 to 13-09-2022