Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling dates released tseamcet.nic.in, Check application process, seat allotment

TS EAMCET counselling process will commence from August 21, and will be continued till August 29.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling dates released tseamcet.nic.in, Check application process, seat allotment
File photo

The TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling schedule has been released on the official website of TS EAMCET, tseamcet.nic.in. The counseling process for the first phase will begin on August 21, 2022 and will be continued till August 29.  The candidates can apply through the website- tseamcet.nic.in.

The first phase will have the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, date and time for certificate verification. The certificate verification for candidates will be held from August 23, 2022 to August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022: First phase schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 21-08-2022 to 29-08-2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 23-08-2022 to 30-08-2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 23-08-2022 to 02-09-2022

Freezing of options: 02-09-2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 06-09-2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 06-09-2022 to 13-09-2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling schedule

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.