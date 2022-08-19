TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling dates released tseamcet.nic.in, Check application process, seat allotment

File photo

The TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling schedule has been released on the official website of TS EAMCET, tseamcet.nic.in. The counseling process for the first phase will begin on August 21, 2022 and will be continued till August 29. The candidates can apply through the website- tseamcet.nic.in.

The first phase will have the application form, payment of processing fee, slot booking, date and time for certificate verification. The certificate verification for candidates will be held from August 23, 2022 to August 30, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022: First phase schedule

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: 21-08-2022 to 29-08-2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: 23-08-2022 to 30-08-2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: 23-08-2022 to 02-09-2022

Freezing of options: 02-09-2022

Provisional Allotment of Seats: 06-09-2022

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website: 06-09-2022 to 13-09-2022

