TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, check steps to edit

File Photo

TS EAMCET 2022, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, application correction window was opened on May 30, 2022, and will be available till June 6, 2022.

Candidates will able to use this TS EAMCET 2022 edit window on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The registrations for TS EAMCET 2022 will continue after the application correction window closes, however, with late fees. JNTU Hyderabad released the schedule.

The EAMCET registrations will continue till June 17, 2022.

READ | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi to release 11th installment today, know how to check your name in new beneficiary list

TS EAMCET 2022: Steps to edit applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'EAMCET Application Editing' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your log in details and access the application form without hindrance

Step 4: Your TS EAMCET application will open on your page. You may now make changes, if needed.

Step 5: Save the changes and then submit the EAMCET application form.

Step 6: Now, print a copy of the newly submitted form after changes for future reference.

It is important to note that the TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. No other modifications can be made once changes are made in the application form by June 6. The submissions, along with the changes, will be considered final. Cross-check all the details thoroughly before submitting.