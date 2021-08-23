TS EAMCET 2021 result to be declared on THIS date at eamcet.tsche.ac.in â€“ Details here

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has announced the result date. TS EAMCET result 2021 will be declared this week on August 25. Candidates can check the result once released through the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The result can be checked after entering hall ticket numbers. TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream was held on August 4, 5 and 6, and on August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) candidates.

The notification regarding the TS EAMCET counselling will be released along with, or after the result at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET exam is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes.

The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key for TS EAMCET-2021 (Agriculture & Medical Stream) is 16-08-2021, 4 PM.

Steps to Download TS EAMCET 2021 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link (once released)

Step 3: Key in the login details

Step 4: Submit and download the scorecard

Step 5: Take a printout if required