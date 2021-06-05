TS EAMCET 2021: Application deadline for Telangana common entrance test extended, details here

Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 online application date extended by TSCHE.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 exam application date have been extended again by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who have not yet applied for TS EAMCET 2021 can apply online through the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till June 10, 2021.

A statement on the official website notifies, “The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 10-06-2021”.

TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have passed the final year of Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Mathematics, Physics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of Engineering and Technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana / Andhra Pradesh along with bridge course. Detailed information is mentioned on the official notice.

TSEAMCET 2021 Notification: Click Here

Official Website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in