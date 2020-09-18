Headlines

Education

Education

TS EAMCET 2020: answer keys released, check @eamcet.tsche.ac.in

These exams were held in 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2020, 10:56 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the answer keys for the TS EAMCET Engineering stream exams. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website-tsche.ac.in.

The exams are conducted to get admission into professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges, in the field of engineering, agriculture, and medicine.

The exams were held on September 9, 10, 11, and 15. These exams were held in 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download the answer keys for TS EAMCET 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-tsche.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'Question Papers and Preliminary Keys.'

Step 3. On the newly opened page, click on the required link and the answer keys PDF will be displayed on the screen.

The last date for submission for raising objections to the preliminary keys for the TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering stream exams is September 20.

Candidate should use Master Question Paper only for the purpose of raising Objections on Preliminary Key, as during the examination (in each session) the questions and options are jumbled.

"1) The candidate has to map the “Question id.”(10 digits) from his “Response Sheet” against the “Question id.”(10 digits) of the “Master Question Paper” for a given day and a given session. Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the “Master Question Paper” only," the official website stated.

"The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only “ONCE”. Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the “Objections on Preliminary key” on the website “eamcet.tsche.ac.in”," It added.

The objection on the preliminary key will be received through online mode only within the stipulated period.No other modes of submission will be accepted.

