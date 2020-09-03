TS EAMCET 2020: admit cards released, check @eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TSEAMCET) admit cards were released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The exams are conducted to get admission into professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges, in the field of engineering, agriculture, and medicine.

The TS EAMCET 2020 exams for the engineering stream will be held on September 9, 10, 11, and 15. These exams will be held in 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download the admit cards for TS EAMCET 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link-'Download hall ticket for TS EAMCET 2020'

Step 3. Enter the Registration number.

Step 4. Enter hall ticket number.

Step 5. Enter Date of Birth.

Step 6. Click on 'Get Hall Ticket.'

Step 7. The Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The total number of applicants in TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering (E) stream is 1,43,165.

P.S: The admit cards will have the details of exam centres and roll numbers mentioned in them.