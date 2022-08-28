TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list released at dost.cgg.gov.in: See how to check

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment list | Photo: PTI

The Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list has been released today, August 27 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who registered for the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment can check the result on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

As many as 48,796 candidates have been allotted seats in Phase 2 of the TS Dost seat allotment result. A total of 3,809 candidates who exercised the web option could not get seat allotment due to limited web options. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29 and will go on till September 12.

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on the candidate login option

Enter your DOST ID and pin

Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2022 result

Download it and take a printout for future references.

