TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list released at dost.cgg.gov.in: See how to check

TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list released at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment list | Photo: PTI

The Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list has been released today, August 27 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who registered for the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment can check the result on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

As many as 48,796 candidates have been allotted seats in Phase 2 of the TS Dost seat allotment result. A total of 3,809 candidates who exercised the web option could not get seat allotment due to limited web options. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29 and will go on till September 12.

TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment: How to check

  • Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the candidate login option
  • Enter your DOST ID and pin
  • Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2022 result
  • Download it and take a printout for future references.

