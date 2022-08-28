TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list released at dost.cgg.gov.in: See how to check

The Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list has been released today, August 27 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who registered for the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment can check the result on the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.
As many as 48,796 candidates have been allotted seats in Phase 2 of the TS Dost seat allotment result. A total of 3,809 candidates who exercised the web option could not get seat allotment due to limited web options. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 registration will begin on August 29 and will go on till September 12.
TS DOST 2022 Phase two allotment: How to check
Read: JEE Advanced 2022: Engineering entrance exam beings today, important guidelines here