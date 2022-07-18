Search icon
TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 RELEASED: Check details here

TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released today (July 18).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

TS DEECET Admit Card 2022| Photo: PTI

Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test, TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released today (July 18). Candidates can check the TS DEECET hall tickets online on the official website - deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in. 

TS DEECET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on July 23. Candidates must note that the exam conducting body announced in advance that the TS DEECET hall ticket download link will be activated today.

TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 - how to download

Visit the official website-- deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download your hall ticket'.
Enter your registration number, application number or any other login details asked.
Your TS DEECET hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.
Download and print a copy of it for future reference.


TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 must be carried by everyone to the exam centre as, without this document, candidates may not be allowed to write the exam. Telangana DEECET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - Session 1 (Telugu) from 10 am to 12 noon and Session 2 (English, Urdu) from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

