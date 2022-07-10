TS CPGET 2022: Application correction window to open tomorrow, details

Headlines

Meet Amit Gupta, Harvard alumnus and the brain behind Rs 50 crore revenue company

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

HomeEducation

Education

TS CPGET 2022: Application correction window to open tomorrow, details

Telangana CPGET 2022 application correction window will open tomorrow (July 11).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET 2022 correction window will be opened tomorrow by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Candidates will be able to make any corrections to their application forms on the official website – cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Tomorrow, July 11 is also the last date to submit the CPGET 2022 form with a late fee. Candidates can submit their CPGET forms tomorrow along with a late fee of Rs 500. Already registered candidates can edit their particulars in the form.

TS CPGET 2022: Important dates 

  • Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500-- July 11
  • Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2000-- July 15
  • CPGET 2022 Form Correction Window-- July 11 to 15
  • Tentative TS CPGET 2022 exam date-- July 20


The TS CPGET 2022 admit card is expected to be released soon. As per the information bulletin issued, TS CPGET 2022 exam date is tentatively set for July 20, 2022. The council is, however, expected to release a detailed schedule soon on the official websites – tsche.ac.in and cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Read: Telangana schools, colleges to remain shut for next 3 days due to heavy rain

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Meet Palak Mittal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE