TS CPGET 2022: Application correction window to open tomorrow, details

Telangana CPGET 2022 application correction window will open tomorrow (July 11).

Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET 2022 correction window will be opened tomorrow by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. Candidates will be able to make any corrections to their application forms on the official website – cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Tomorrow, July 11 is also the last date to submit the CPGET 2022 form with a late fee. Candidates can submit their CPGET forms tomorrow along with a late fee of Rs 500. Already registered candidates can edit their particulars in the form.

TS CPGET 2022: Important dates

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500-- July 11

Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2000-- July 15

CPGET 2022 Form Correction Window-- July 11 to 15

Tentative TS CPGET 2022 exam date-- July 20



The TS CPGET 2022 admit card is expected to be released soon. As per the information bulletin issued, TS CPGET 2022 exam date is tentatively set for July 20, 2022. The council is, however, expected to release a detailed schedule soon on the official websites – tsche.ac.in and cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Read: Telangana schools, colleges to remain shut for next 3 days due to heavy rain