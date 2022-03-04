Tripura JEE 2022: Deadline for TBJEE registration extended till March 7 - Steps to register

Students of Tripura preparing for JEE can celebrate since the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) announced the extension of the deadline for registration for the Engineering entrance exam.

As per the new notification, the registration has been extended till March 7 which was earlier March 2.

Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 550 while male students belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 450. Female candidates and those belonging to the Below poverty line (BPL) will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 350.

Here's how you can register for TBJEE:

- Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in.

- Click on the relevant link and login via your credentials

- Fill out the application form along with necessary documents, photographs and signature

- Pay the required fee and submit the application

Students are advised to take a print of it for future references.