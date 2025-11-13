Tripura Board Exams 2026 BIG UPDATE: TBSE class 10, 12 timetable released at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check full schedule, other details

TBSE has released the detailed datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. Exams run Feb–Mar; practicals from Nov 17–Dec 1, helping 68,000 students plan their preparation.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the detailed timetable for the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) board examinations for 2026. The datesheet provides students ample time to plan their preparation and organise their study schedules effectively.

Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Exam Schedule

According to the official notification, the Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will be held from February 25 to March 30, 2026. Practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will take place from November 17 to December 1, 2025.

The Class 12 exams will begin with English and language papers on February 27 and conclude with vocational subjects at the end of March. Key dates include:

Date Subject(s)

February 27: English; Bengali / Hindi / Kokborok / Mizo (Languages)

March 2: Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic

March 7: Business Studies, Education, Physics

March 9: Psychology

March 11: Geography

March 13: Accountancy, Biology, History

March 16: Economics

March 18: Chemistry, Political Science

March 23: Mathematics, Philosophy

March 25: Sociology

March 28: Computer Science, Music

March 30: Vocational subjects

Class 10 (Madhyamik) Exam Schedule

The Class 10 examinations are scheduled from February 26 to March 24, 2026, starting with the English paper. The exams will conclude with vocational subjects on March 24. Important dates for Class 10 are:

Date Subject(s)

February 26 English

March 6: Social Science (History & Political Science); Social Science (Economics & Geography)

March 10: Languages – Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

March 14: Science – Biology, Physics, Chemistry

March 19: Mathematics (Standard/Basics)

March 24: Vocational subjects

Student Participation and Guidelines

This year, approximately 38,000 students are expected to appear for the Class 10 examinations, while nearly 30,000 students will sit for the Class 12 board exams. The exam timing and day guidelines will be announced later. All exams will be conducted as per the TBSE-prescribed curriculum and evaluation scheme.

The detailed datesheet ensures students have sufficient time to plan their preparation for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, helping them perform their best in the upcoming 2026 examinations.