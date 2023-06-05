Tripura Board 10, 12 Result 2023: TBSE Madhyamik, HS results DECLARED at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, check pass percentage

File photo

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results today. Tripura board TSBE Madhyamik, HS result is available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The pass percentage of class 10th is 86.02% and pass percentage of class 12th is 83.2%.

Tripura results for Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa ALim have also been released.

Tripura Board Result 2023: Official websites to check TBSe Class 10, 12th result

www.tbse.tripura.gov.in,

www.tbresults.tripura.gov.in

This year the worst performing district of TBSE class 12 result is Dhalai district with a pass percentage of 69.96%. This year, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Tripura Board class 10th, 12th exam 2023. TBSE class 12th exams were conducted from March 15 to April 19 and TBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from March 16 to 18.

As per reports, Tripura board class 10, 12 results will be out by 12pm. The TBSE Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results will be available on the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE class 10, 12 Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Click on the 'TBSE class 10, 12 Result 2023' link (once activated)

Enter your required credentials

Take a printout for reference