Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Tripura Board 10, 12 Result 2023: TBSE Madhyamik, HS results DECLARED at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, check pass percentage

The pass percentage of class 10th is 86.02% and the pass percentage of class 12th is 83.2%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Tripura Board 10, 12 Result 2023: TBSE Madhyamik, HS results DECLARED at tbresults.tripura.gov.in, check pass percentage
File photo

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results today. Tripura board TSBE Madhyamik, HS result is available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in. 

The pass percentage of class 10th is 86.02% and pass percentage of class 12th is 83.2%. 

Tripura results for Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa ALim have also been released. 

Tripura Board Result 2023: Official websites to check TBSe Class 10, 12th result 

  • www.tbse.tripura.gov.in,
  • www.tbresults.tripura.gov.in

This year the worst performing district of TBSE class 12 result is Dhalai district with a pass percentage of 69.96%. This year, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Tripura Board class 10th, 12th exam 2023. TBSE class 12th exams were conducted from March 15 to April 19 and TBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from March 16 to 18. 

As per reports, Tripura board class 10, 12 results will be out by 12pm. The TBSE Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results will be available on the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in. 

TBSE class 10, 12 Result 2023: Steps to check
Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Click on the 'TBSE class 10, 12 Result 2023' link (once activated)
Enter your required credentials 
Take a printout for reference

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.