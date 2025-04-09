US revokes visas of dozens of international students from top universities over alleged pro-Palestinian activism, sparking outrage and legal challenges.

In late March 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security started cancelling the visas of many international students studying at American universities. The reason given was concerns over national security and alleged involvement in pro-Palestinian protests. This move has caused a major disruption in the lives of many students, with some being detained, others deported, and many now unsure of their future in the US.

So far, students from more than 20 well-known universities have been affected. Here’s a summary of what’s happening:

Harvard University reported that at least five individuals, three students and two graduates, had their visas revoked.

At Stanford University, six people faced similar action.

The University of California system saw the highest number so far, with around 35 students and alumni affected across campuses like UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, and UC Davis.

University of Michigan had four students lose their visas, with one already leaving the country.

Ohio State University said seven students are impacted, and the school is helping them with legal aid.

Arizona State University has had over 50 students affected, making it one of the hardest hit.

Northeastern University reported 40 people, 18 current students and 22 alumni, facing visa cancellations.

Other affected institutions include Emerson College, Tufts University, Columbia University, University of Oregon, Boston University, Berklee College of Music, Duke University, Central Michigan University, Colorado State University, Kent State, Minnesota State, North Carolina State, University of Cincinnati, University of Kentucky, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In many cases, the students were not told why their visas were being cancelled, and some were even detained without warning. Universities are trying to provide legal help, but students say the experience has been traumatic and unfair.

This sudden action has raised serious concerns among students, educators, and international communities, especially as the decisions appear to be linked to students’ participation in political protests. Many see this as a form of racial or political profiling, and universities are now asking federal authorities for clarity and fairness in the process.