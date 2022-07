Top engineering colleges | Photo: PTI

The JEE Main Session 1 result 2022 is now out and the registration for NTA JEE Main Session 2 is undergoing, candidates who pass class 12 this year are looking for all the top institutes to get admission.

Candidates who want to pursue engineering for higher studies can check out the list of the following institutes ranked by NIRF in 2021 as the top 10 engineering institutes.

IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu IIT Delhi, New Delhi IIT Bombay, Mumbai IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand IIT Guwahati, Assam IIT Hyderabad, Telangana NIT Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu NIT Karnataka, Karnataka

Read: JEE Main Session 1 2022: "Focus on exam, learn from mistakes", topper's advice to aspirants