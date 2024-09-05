Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

These roles not only offer financial security but also, employment security, opportunities to enjoy privileges, and social recognition

Traditionally, government jobs in India have been looked at as being low paid and having little prospects for growth. But this idea is quite the opposite of the truth. There are many government jobs which have high pay scales and emoluments, and sometimes many government jobs have a pay package of more than Rs 2 lakh per month. These roles not only offer financial security but also, employment security, opportunities to enjoy privileges, and social recognition.

RBI Grade B Officer

RBI Grade B officers play a crucial role in the formulation of monetary policies, controlling the financial structure and the conduct of banking operations. They interpret economic information, manage the operations of currencies, and are in charge of public relations.

For the post, a candidate requires a Bachelor’s degree with 60% marks or 50% for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates and a Master’s degree in economics/ finance. In the course of selection, there is a test and an interview.

RBI Grade B officers are paid between Rs 55,200 to Rs 85,550 per month and with the promotion to higher scale, the salary may reach up to Rs 99,750 after 16 years of service. In some cases, the annual salary may even reach up yo 25 lakhs.

Indian Foreign Service Officer

IFS officers are responsible for the diplomatic representation of India overseas, and the diplomatic relations and economic exchange and cultural relations. They conclude and ratify treaties, protect citizens abroad, and promote culture and policy abroad.

It is mandatory to possess a Bachelor’s degree and clear the CSE. Knowledge of foreign languages and good analytical and communicative abilities are considered to be a plus.

IFS officers are paid between Rs 56,100 and Rs 2,25,000 depending on the rank and years of service of the officer.

Indian forest service (IFS) Officer

IFS officers are responsible for the protection and preservation of forests in India, which is a vast country with huge forest cover. Some of their responsibilities are the policy implementation of the forest, wildlife, and conservation, protection of wildlife habitat, prevention of the illegality of logging, and afforestation.

For this, they need to have a bachelor’s degree in subjects like forestry, agriculture, or engineering and clear the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. This is accompanied by physical fitness requirements and a two-year training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun.

IFS officers are paid between Rs 56,000 and Rs 2 lakh every month, thus making it one of the highest paid government positions.



Indian Administrative services officer

IAS officers are the backbone of the administration of the country. They make policies, execute them, handle complaints from the public and organize disaster response and management.

The candidates should also have a Bachelor’s degree and clear the CSE, which is conducted by the UPSC. The IAS officers are trained at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

The basic pay is roughly around Rs 1 lakh per month, which can go up with the rank and years of service with other facilities and allowances such as, accommodation, a car, and medical facilities etc.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Scientist

ISRO scientists are on the cutting edge of India’s space science and technology. They research, design spacecraft, satellites and launch vehicles, and are also responsible for the management of space missions.

Candidates must possess a University degree in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Electronics, Electrical or Aerospace Engineering and a Master’s degree or Ph.D. will be an added advantage. The candidates need to clear a written examination and an interview, usually requiring a valid GATE score.

Thus, the ISRO scientists are capable of earning about Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs depending on the position and experience of the employee.

These high paying government jobs debunk the myth of low wages and lack of promotion. They give decent monthly wages, employment security, social status, and good promotion prospects.