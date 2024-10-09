Twitter
Education

Top 10 Indian cities for UPSC preparation

When it comes to preparing for the UPSC exams, several Indian cities stand out as prime locations due to their robust coaching infrastructure and supportive environments.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Top 10 Indian cities for UPSC preparation
When it comes to preparing for the UPSC exams, several Indian cities stand out as prime locations due to their robust coaching infrastructure and supportive environments.

Here’s a list of some of the best cities for UPSC preparation:

1. Delhi

Delhi is widely regarded as the top destination for UPSC aspirants. The city boasts a plethora of renowned coaching institutes, such as Vajiram & Ravi, ALS, and Drishti IAS, located primarily in areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar. The vibrant academic atmosphere and proximity to government institutions provide students with invaluable resources and networking opportunities.

2. Bengaluru

Known as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru has become increasingly popular among UPSC candidates. The city offers several reputable coaching centers, including Legacy IAS Academy and Shankar IAS Academy. Its relatively affordable cost of living compared to Delhi makes it an attractive option for many students.

3. Mumbai

Mumbai is not only a dream city for many but also a hub for IAS aspirants. With institutes like AA Shah’s IAS Institute and Dronacharya IAS Coaching, the city provides numerous options for students seeking quality education in civil services.

4. Pune

Pune is recognized for its educational quality and has produced many successful civil service candidates. Coaching centers such as Vihaan’s IAS Academy and Paradigm IAS Academy are well-regarded in this city, making it a viable choice for aspirants.

5. Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its affordability and student-friendly environment. It hosts several coaching institutes like APTI PLUS and Impulse IAS Coaching, making it a good option for those who prefer self-study alongside formal coaching.

6. Lucknow

As the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is emerging as a new hub for UPSC preparation. With institutions like ALS IAS and RACE IAS, it offers various options for aspiring civil servants.

7. Jaipur

Jaipur is home to some of the best coaching centers in Rajasthan, including Rau’s IAS Study Circle and Chanakya IAS Academy. It attracts many students from the region who wish to pursue civil services.

8. Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Allahabad is particularly popular among Hindi medium students, offering several coaching institutes at affordable rates. It has a strong tradition of producing successful UPSC candidates.

9. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is favored by students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to its proximity and quality coaching options like La Excellence IAS and RC Reddy IAS Study Circle.

10. Patna

Patna has gained recognition for its coaching institutes such as KSG India and Achiever IAS Academy, catering to aspirants in Bihar and neighboring states.

These cities not only provide access to quality education but also foster a competitive spirit among students, making them ideal locations for UPSC preparation.

 

