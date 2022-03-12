TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 444 posts - Check salary, details of vacancy, age limit

If you are looking for a good job opportunity, we have just the thing for you! The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is conducting a recruitment drive for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police).

Candidates who are interested and eligible will be able to apply for the same via the official website - tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the posts is April 7, 2022. A total of 444 SI vacancies will be filled by the Tamil Nadu police via this recruitment drive.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) - 399 posts

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) - 45 posts

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate should not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 30 years of age as of July 1, 2022.

Click HERE for the detailed notification

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Rs 36,900 - Rs 1,16,600

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The examination fee is set at Rs 500. Departmental candidates who are set to appear for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota examinations will have to pay Rs 1000 as the examination fee.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The official notification read, "After completion of the Viva-Voce, the candidates will be provisionally selected for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk and AR) based on the total marks obtained by them in main written examination, PET, Viva-Voce & Special marks, and age eligibility by following the rule of Communal Reservation."