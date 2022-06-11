TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, check direct link to download

TNUSRB SI 2022: It is important to note that the TNUSRB exam will be held on June 25 and 26, 2022. The questions in the exam will be in two parts.

The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board's (TNUSRB) examination for the Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) have been released and uploaded to the official website.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 candidates can check and download their hall tickets for the exam from the website. The official website reads, "SI 2022: Hall tickets for the written examination have been hosted. Candidates are requested to download the same."

It is important to note that the TNUSRB exam will be held on June 25 and 26, 2022. The questions in the exam will be in two parts;

Tamil eligibility Test Objective type paper of 100 marks

General knowledge & Psychology test of 70 marks and General knowledge, Psychology, Law, and Police Administration test Questions of 85 marks.

Once the candidate passes the exam, they will be called for a certification examination and physical test.

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Hall Ticket'

Step 3: Log in with your user ID and password.

Step 4: Download Tamil Nadu SI Admit card 2022.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police had invited applications for the recruitment of 399 sub-inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service. Candidates could apply for the same from March 8, 2022, to April 4, 2022.