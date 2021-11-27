TNUSRB Result 2021: Final list released for Police Constable and various posts at tnusrbonline.org - Direct link

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) final list has been released for Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen posts. The list will be available on the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates who took these exams can access the TNUSRB Result List via the official website. Selected candidates will now be required to undergo character and antecedents verification, as well as a medical examination.

TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020 is being held to fill a total of 11,741+72 (BL) vacancies in the departments of Police, Prison, and Fire & Rescue Service.

Direct link to check the provisional selection list:

Enrolment wise provisional list

Roster wise provisional list

TNUSRB Constable Written Exam was held on December 13, 2020. The board released the answer keys on December 16, 2020, and TNUSRB PC Result was declared on February 19, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates were called for the CV-PMT-ET-PET Round, which was held on July 26, 2021.

Steps to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of TNUSRB – tnusrbonline.org

- Click the ‘FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)’ or ‘FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)’ link available on the official website.

- Download TNUSRB Result PDF

-Check the list of selected candidates

Direct link to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021 Roster-Wise

Direct link to Download TNUSRB Final Result 2021 Enrollment Wise