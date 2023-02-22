TNTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 out: Check all important details here

TNTET Paper 2 Provisional Answer Key out | Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Answer Key 2023 for Paper 1 has been released today (February 22). Candidates who appeared for the TNTET 2023 can download the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in. The TNTET Paper 2 exam was conducted between February 3 to February 15. TNTET Paper 2 Exam 2023 was conducted in 23 sessions in computer-based test mode. The results are expected to release soon

Candidates who want to raise an objection, if any, can now do so from February 22 to February 25 till 5:30 pm. Candidates can raise objections in online and no objections against the TN TET provisional answer key 2023 will be accepted if sent via post.

“The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the key against master question paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained.” reads the statement on the website

TNTET Provisional Answer Key 2022: How to check