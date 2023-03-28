TNTET Paper II Result 2022 declared: How and where to check

TNTET Paper 2 Result 2022 declared | Photo: PTI

Teachers Recruitment Board has declared the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Result 2022 for Paper II on March 28, 2023, at the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNTET Paper 2 examination can now check their results through the official site-- trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET Paper II Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TRBTN at trb.tn.nic.in. Click on TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can click on Result link. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Computer Based Examination, TNTET Paper-II 2022 was held between February 3 to February 15, 2023, in 23 sessions. The answer key was released on February 22 and the last date to raise objections was till February 25, 2023.