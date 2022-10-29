Search icon
TNTET Answer Key 2022 OUT: Important dates, official website and how to check here

TNTET answer key 2022 for paper 1 has been released at trb.tn.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

TNTET Answer Key 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) answer key 2022 for Paper 1 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the TNTET answer key 2022 from the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in. Along with the answer key, candidates will be able to download the master question paper too. 

The TNTET 2022 paper 1 was conducted between October 14 to 19. The question paper along with the candidate's response sheet for the exam was issued on October 24. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations till October 31, 5:30 pm.

TN TET answer key 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in
  • Next, go to TNTET answer key link – ‘Click here for Tentative Key’
  • Select date and session
  • The TNTET answer key will appear on screen
  • Download and take print out for future reference.
