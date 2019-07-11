TNTET 2019: answer key released, check @ trb.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test(TNTET) exam answer key was released by Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board(TNTRB) on Wednesday. The answer key was released on the official website- trb.tn.nic.in.

The official notification issued by the Teachers Recruitment Board stated that the Candidates are given time 15 June to raise their objections on the tentative answer keys published.

"Their representation may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board’s Information Centre to reach on or before 15.07.2019 upto 5.30pm.", the notification stated.

TNTET exams were divided into two sections- Paper-1 and Paper-2 which was conducted on 8 June and 9 June respectively.

Steps to check the TNTET answer key results:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the TNTET 'Tentative Answer Key' link.

Step 3. Click on the 'Click - Paper I - Tentative Answer Key' link.

Step 4. Click on the ' Click - Paper II - Tentative Answer Key' link.

TNTET exam is held to appoint teachers for Primary and Upper Primary Level in Tamil Nadu.