TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Jail Officer male, female admit card OUT, important details here

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for Jail Officers Male and Female of the Prisons and Correctional Department of Tamil Nadu Jails. Candidates who have applied to appear for the TNPSC Recruitment 2023 exam admit card from the official website-- tnpsc.gov.in. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on December 26.

Candidates can download the Hall Ticket through the one-time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the application number and date of Birth.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

Go to the OTR Dashboard

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

TNPSC recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted with the aim to fill a total of six vacancies of Jailor (Men) and for Jailor (Special Prison for Women) has two vacancies open. It will be held in OMR/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Jailor recruitment exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.