TNPSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1089 Field Surveyor, Draftsman posts, know how to apply

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is inviting application for 1089 Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The last date to apply is August 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Field Surveyor

No. of Vacancy: 798

Pay Scale: 19,500 – 71900/- Level-8

Post: Draftsman

No. of Vacancy: 236

Post: Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman

No. of Vacancy: 55

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Field Surveyor: Candidate must have done a Diploma in Civil Engineering or National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor or A Certificate in Army Trade Surveyor (field).

Draftsman: Candidate must have done a Diploma in Civil Engineering or National Trade Certificate in the trade of Draftsman(Civil) or A Certificate in Army Trade Draftsman (field)

Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman: Candidate must have cleared Draughtsman ship (Civil) course or A certificate in Army Trade Draughtsman (Field) or A certificate in Draughtsman (Civil) or The National Trade Certificate of Draftsman (Civil) Trade or Surveyor Trade or Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking/Credit card/ Debit card.

One Time Registration Fee

For All Candidates: 150/-

Examination Fee

For GEN/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/PWD: No fee.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Field Surveyor and Draftsman Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: July 29, 2022

Last date for online application submission: August 27, 2022

Date for Correction of Online Application: September 01 to 09, 2022

Date of Written Exam: 06 November 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination (OMR Based).