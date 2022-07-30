Search icon
TNPSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1089 Field Surveyor, Draftsman posts, know how to apply

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

File photo
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is inviting application for 1089 Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The last date to apply is August 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
 
TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Field Surveyor
No. of Vacancy: 798
Pay Scale: 19,500 – 71900/- Level-8
 
Post: Draftsman
No. of Vacancy: 236
 
Post: Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman
No. of Vacancy: 55
 
TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
 
Field Surveyor: Candidate must have done a Diploma in Civil Engineering or National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor or A Certificate in Army Trade Surveyor (field).
 
Draftsman: Candidate must have done a Diploma in Civil Engineering or National Trade Certificate in the trade of Draftsman(Civil) or A Certificate in Army Trade Draftsman (field)
 
Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman: Candidate must have cleared Draughtsman ship (Civil) course or A certificate in Army Trade Draughtsman (Field) or A certificate in Draughtsman (Civil) or The National Trade Certificate of Draftsman (Civil) Trade or Surveyor Trade or Diploma in Civil Engineering.
 
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking/Credit card/ Debit card.
One Time Registration Fee
For All Candidates: 150/-
Examination Fee
For GEN/OBC: 100/-
For SC/ST/PWD: No fee.
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website, tnpsc.gov.in.
 
TNPSC Field Surveyor and Draftsman Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: July 29, 2022
Last date for online application submission: August 27, 2022
Date for Correction of Online Application: September 01 to 09, 2022
Date of Written Exam: 06 November 2022
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination (OMR Based).
 
Notification: tnpsc.gov.in
