TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, get direct LINK here

EDUCATION
Candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results at tnpsc.gov.in.
Group 4 result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results at tnpsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on July 12, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.
Direct a direct link here.
The written exam consisted of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies, and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of the exam was three hours.