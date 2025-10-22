TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, get direct LINK here

Candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results at tnpsc.gov.in.

Group 4 result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results at tnpsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on July 12, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.

Steps to check the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

Go to tnpsc.gov.in Click on the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct a direct link here.

TNPSC Group 4 Pattern

The written exam consisted of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies, and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of the exam was three hours.