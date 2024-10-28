The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission announced the Combined Civil Servi results exam was conducted on June 9, 2024, for various Group 4 posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist and Steno-typist.

Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Civil Services Examination(CCSE) for group 4 services can now check their results. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Monday released the scorecards, and the candidates can access the details from the direct link tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024, for various Group 4 posts like Village Administrative Officer(VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist and Steno-typist.

Steps to check the TNPSC Group 4 Results 2024

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the download link for the 6244 various posts available on the official website.

Step 1. Visit the official website-tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click the Group IV service link available on the home page

Step 3. You will be redirected to the login page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials–Registration number: You can retrieve your registration number from the details filled in during the submission of the online application form.

Step 5. Fill in your date of birth

Step 6. Submit and check your scorecard

Step 7. Download your result

The CCSE examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in June. The examination paper had two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test comprising 100 questions for 150 marks. Part B of the paper had 75 questions from General Studies, 75 questions from Aptitude and 25 questions for the Mental Ability Test, a total of 150 marks. Candidates who successfully scored 60 marks in the first paper are eligible for evaluation of the second part of the paper.

Originally, the commission had 6244 vacancies for the recruitment exam, it has increased the vacancies to 8,932 as per reports. Meanwhile, the candidates will have to go through onscreen certificate verification and physical certification post the selection.