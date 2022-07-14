TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Tamil Nadu Public Service Selection Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for Group 4 exam. Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill more than 7000 posts in Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service.

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket here

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

- Visit the official website of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

- On the home page, click on the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.