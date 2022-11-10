TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 declared for Prelims at tnpsc.gov.in, check direct link here

File photo

TNPSC Group 2 result 2022 has been released for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 and 2A exam. TNPSC result can be downloaded on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC written examination was held on May 21, 2022 in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The admit card was released on May 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of TNPSC by following the simple steps given below.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

on the home page, click on the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: Direct link

The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs 200 (Rupees Two hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from November 17, 2022 to 16.12.2022 (5.45 pm) in the e-seva centres run by TACTV