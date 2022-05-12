TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 released on tnpsc.gov.in, check steps to download

File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022 on May 11 for all the candidates who had registered for the same. The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets can be downloaded via the official website - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022 are for the Prelims exam that will be held on May 21, 2022. Your TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets will have all important details like exam date, venue, and timings, among other things.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission - tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'TNPSC Group 2 CCE Prelims Hall Tickets' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter log in details accurately

Step 4: Your TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of it for future use.

It is important for candidates to carry their TNPSC Prelims CCE Group 2 hall tickets to the exam hall on the D-day. Candidates who secure merit in this exam will then be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Candidates will not be allowed inside the exam hall without their TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022.