TNEA Result 2022 rank list released at tneaonline.org: Details here

TNEA 2022 rank list released at the official website-- tneaonline.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

TNEA Rank list 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) in PDF form on the official website-- tneaonline.org.  Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be called for a counselling round. If candidates fail to take their seats within seven days, the next person on the merit list will be given that seat. 

The TNEA counselling 2022 will be conducted from August 20 to 23 for special categories and from August 25 to October 21 for the general categories. Renjitha K has secured the first position in the TNEA 2022, the second position has been secured by Harinika M and Lokesh Kannan. 

TNEA Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit official website-- tneaonline.org
  • Click on the login button
  • Enter the email id and password
  • The TNEA rank list will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print out for future reference. 

