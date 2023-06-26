TNEA Rank List 2023 OUT at tneaonline.org: See how to check here

TNEA Rank List 2023| Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2023 has been released on Monday at the official website-- tneaonline.org by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). To access the result, candidates will have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access TNEA rank list.

The Board has also published all eligible students’ ranks as PDF files on its website under the Rank details section. Candidates shortlisted will have to apply for online counselling. TNEA will conduct first the counselling for special categories and then the general counselling will be conducted.

TNEA Rank List 2023: Steps to check

Visit official website tneaonline.org

Go to the Login tab and enter registered email addresses and password

The TNEA rank list will appear on the screen

Download and check the status

Take a printout for future reference.

TNEA 2023 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (B.Tech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling.