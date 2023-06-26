Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TNEA Rank List 2023 OUT at tneaonline.org: See how to check here

TNEA Rank list 2023 has been released by DoTE at the official website-- tneaonline.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

TNEA Rank List 2023 OUT at tneaonline.org: See how to check here
TNEA Rank List 2023| Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2023 has been released on Monday at the official website-- tneaonline.org by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). To access the result, candidates will have to log in to the portal using their registered email addresses and password to access TNEA rank list. 

The Board has also published all eligible students’ ranks as PDF files on its website under the Rank details section. Candidates shortlisted will have to apply for online counselling. TNEA will conduct first the counselling for special categories and then the general counselling will be conducted.

TNEA Rank List 2023: Steps to check 

  • Visit official website tneaonline.org
  • Go to the Login tab and enter registered email addresses and password
  • The TNEA rank list will appear on the screen
  • Download and check the status
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Read: CUET UG 2023 Result soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in: How to check, other details here

TNEA 2023 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (B.Tech courses) in the institutes of Tamil Nadu. The allotment of BTech seats to the candidates will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.