TN TRB Recruitment 2022 notification for 155 vacancies out at trb.tn.nic.in: All details here

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a recruitment notification, asking for candidates to fill the posts of Senior Lecturers/Lecturers/Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the year – 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website trb.tn.nic.in. The date to begin registrations have not been announced as of now. The complete schedule is expected soon. The TN TRB Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted with the aim to fill a total of 155 vacancies.

Aspirants can also click here to check the complete notification.

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Senior Lecturers: 24 posts

Lecturers: 82 posts

Junior Lecturers: 49 posts

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Senior Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs 56900 –180500 (Level 23)

Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs 36900 –116600 (Level 18)

Junior Lecturers: Scale of pay Rs 36400 –115700 (Level 16)

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Certificate Verification (CV)

TN TRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Senior Lecturers: Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50 per cent marks; and MEd Degree with not less than 55 per cent marks. Both UG and PG candidates must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50 per cent marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography; and MEd, for Lecturers in Languages or Subjects and MPEd, for Lecturers in Physical Education, with not less than55% marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

Junior Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, History and Geography and MEd degree with not less than 55 per cent marks. It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.

