TN TET Admit Card 2022 released at trb.tn.nic.in: See how to download here

TN TET Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB has released the TN TET admit card at the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the TN TET 2022 can now download the admit card from the official website using their User ID and Password. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) is scheduled to be held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions.

"To familiarize with Computer based examination Practice test is also available in the TRB website from the date 12.08.2022. Change of request of the centre will not be entertained”, reads the official notification.

TN TET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

A new page will open and scroll down and select click here to download admit card

Candidates have to click on applicant login and enter their roll number and password etc.

The provisional admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep a copy.

