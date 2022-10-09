Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TN TET Admit Card 2022 released at trb.tn.nic.in: See how to download here

TN TET admit card 2022 has been released at trb.tn.nic.in by TN TRB.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

TN TET Admit Card 2022 released at trb.tn.nic.in: See how to download here
TN TET Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB has released the TN TET admit card at the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the TN TET 2022 can now download the admit card from the official website using their User ID and Password. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) is scheduled to be held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions.

"To familiarize with Computer based examination Practice test is also available in the TRB website from the date 12.08.2022. Change of request of the centre will not be entertained”, reads the official notification.

TN TET Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link
  • A new page will open and scroll down and select click here to download admit card
  • Candidates have to click on applicant login and enter their roll number and password etc.
  • The provisional admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and keep a copy.

Read: ONGC recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 871 posts through GATE at ongcindia.com, check salary, last date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.