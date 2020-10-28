TN supplementary 10th result 2020 declared at dge.tn.gov.in; here's direct link

TN Supplementary Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE)Tamil Nadu declared the TN Supplementary examination results 2020 for class 10 on the official website today - October 28, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the TN Supplementary Exam 2020 Class 10, 12 examinations can check their result by visiting the official website of TNDGE — dge.tn.gov.in.

Class 12th supplementary result is expected to be announced at 2 pm. According to an official notice, class 11th supplementary result will be announced on Thursday, October 29 at 11 am.

How to check TN Supplementary Exam clas 10 results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'TN Supplementary Result 2020'

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your TN Results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check TN Supplementary Exam clas 10 results 2020:

Here's a direct link to check TN Supplementary Exam class 10 results 2020.

According to media reports, around 50,000 candidates were registered for class 12th supplementary exam and 10,000 candidates for class 10th supplementary exam.

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 and 12 Supplementary examinations were conducted by the board in September 2020. The TN class 10 Supplementary exams were conducted from September 21 to 26, 2020, while the class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from September 21 to 28, 2020.