Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 expected by August 30 at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 expected by August 30 at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
File photo

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Chennai to announce the result of Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary 2022 soon. As per reports, the TN SSLC Supplementary result will be declared on August 20, 2022. Once released, students can check their TN 10th supplementary results through the official website of DGE, Chennai on dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from August 2 to August 8, 2022. The TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. 

TN SSLC Supplementary exams: Websites to download results

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022' available on the home page.
  • Submit exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code
  • Your TN SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout


TN Board released the TN 10th Result 2022 on June 20 and the pass percentage was 90.07%, while TN HSC was 93.76 percent. Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.