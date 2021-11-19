TN SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: Result declared on dge.tn.gov.in - Direct link

TN SSLC supplementary results 2021: Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations September 2021. Candidates can check the results on the official website of the directorate at dge.tn.gov.in.

The supplementary exam was held from September 11 to 16, 2021 for candidates who were not satisfied with their results released based on internal assessment. The direct link to check TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2021 is shared below.

Students can check the result by entering details such as exam roll number and date of birth to check their results. Interested candidates can avail their answer scripts by visiting nearby Education Department offices on November 22 and 23, 2021.

Steps to check TN SSLC supplementary result 2021:

- Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

- On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section and click on 'SSLC Examination'

- Enter details, submit exam roll number, date of birth and captcha code

- Provisional marksheet will appear on your screen

- Download and take a printout on the provisional marksheet for future use.

Direct link to check TN SSLC supplementary results 2021: tndge.org/provisional-marksheet