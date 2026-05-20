TN SSLC Result 2026: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result announced at tnresults.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

Tamil Nadu DGE has declared the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on May 20. Over 8 lakh students can check scores via tnresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, and UMANG.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially announced the SSLC Class 10 results for 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 am, as per the scheduled timeline. The announcement brings relief and anticipation for lakhs of students who appeared for the state board examinations this year.

Students can now view and download their provisional marksheets from the official result portals, including tnresults.nic.in, Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu website, as well as government platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG. Authorities have also advised candidates to use DigiLocker and UMANG in case of heavy traffic on the official website.

Official Announcement and Exam Details

The results were formally released by School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan during a press briefing. The Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 6, 2026 across various centres in Tamil Nadu. This year, more than eight lakh students participated in the board exams.

Officials highlighted that the results reflect consistent evaluation standards followed by the state education department.

Passing Criteria and Supplementary Exams

To qualify in the TN SSLC examination, students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall aggregate. Candidates who fail to meet the required threshold will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary or compartment examinations, expected to be held in June 2026.

Education authorities have assured that students who could not clear the exams should not panic, as the supplementary exams provide another chance to improve their scores.

Steps to Check Results Online

How To Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Via Official Website?

Step 1: Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TN SSLC Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

How To Download TN SSLC Marksheet Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Step 3: Search for "Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026".

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet.