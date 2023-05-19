TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 shortly at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is all set to unveil the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Class 11th exams today, on May 19. Brace yourselves, as the TN 10th result 2023 is scheduled to be officially declared at the crack of dawn, precisely at 10:00 am. On the other hand, the TN Class 11th result 2023 is expected to be revealed later in the day, at 2:00 pm. To ease the process of accessing their results, students are advised to make a beeline for the official Board website at tnresults.nic.in.

When it comes to the TN 10th result 2023, students are required to notch a minimum of 175 marks out of a grand total of 500 marks in order to successfully conquer the examination. Meanwhile, let us not forget about the private candidates who boldly undertook the Tamil Nadu Class 10, HSE, and HSE plus one examinations in 2023; they can now revel in the fact that their mark sheets are available for download on the one and only official website at apply1.tndge.org.

Read more: WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 shortly at wbresults.nic.in, know how to check marksheet