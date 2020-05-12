TN SSLC exam 2020 to begin from June 1; check complete date sheet here

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Senkottayan announced the time-table for Tamil Nadu for the 10th public exam 2020 on Twitter today. The education minister stated that the exams would be conducted between June 1 to 12.

The exams were scheduled to begin on March 27 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per reports published in Times Now, the exam will take place on June 1,3,5,6,8,10 and 12. All the exams will be conducted during the forenoon.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Senkottayan also tweeted that the class 11 exam that was earlier scheduled for March 26 will be conducted be on June 2nd.

Here's the subject wise date sheet...

June 1 (Monday)-- Language

June 3 (Wednesday)-- English

June 5 (Friday)-- Mathematics

June 6 (Saturday)-- Optional Language

June 8 (Monday)-- Science

June 10 (Wednesday)-- Social Science

June 12 (Friday)-- Vocational

Around 9.45 lakh students are expected to appear for the TN SSLC examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

About the Tamil Nadu Board:

The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakh students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.