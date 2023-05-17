TN SSLC Result 2023: Date, time, and ways to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 board result

TN SSLC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will release the TN Class 10th Results 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TN SSLC result 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. The TN Class 10th result 2023 will be declared via press conference and then it will be released on the official website.

TN SSLC Exams 2023 was conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023. More than 9 lakh students took the exams across 3986 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.

TN SSLC Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Tamil Nadu 10th Result can also be checked via SMS. To check their score, students need to type TNBOARD10 their Roll Number and press send to 09282232585 or 09282232585. Once the results are out, students will get their scores on SMS.

TN SSLC Result 2023: How to check