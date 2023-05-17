Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TN SSLC Result 2023: Date, time, and ways to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 board result

TN Class 10th Results 2023 will be declared on May 19, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

TN SSLC Result 2023: Date, time, and ways to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 board result
TN SSLC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will release the TN Class 10th Results 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TN SSLC result 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website-- tnresults.nic.in. The TN Class 10th result 2023 will be declared via press conference and then it will be released on the official website.

TN SSLC Exams 2023 was conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023. More than 9 lakh students took the exams across 3986 centres across the state of Tamil Nadu.

TN SSLC Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Tamil Nadu 10th Result can also be checked via SMS. To check their score, students need to type TNBOARD10 their Roll Number and press send to 09282232585 or 09282232585. Once the results are out, students will get their scores on SMS.

Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more

TN SSLC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.
  • On the home page, open the link for SSLC or plus one result 2023.
  • Enter your credentials and login.
  • Check and download your TN SSLC, +1 result.
  • Take a printout of the page, if required.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.