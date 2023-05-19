TN SSLC class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: DIRECT LINK to check Tamil Nadu TN 10th result

File photo

TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the results of TN Class 10 SSLC today, May 19. The TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm.

TN Class 10 result is now available on the official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Nearly 9 lakh students have appeared for TN board Class 10 exam 2023. Whereas, TN+1 exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the TN class 11 exam 2023.

Tamil Nadu 10th Result: List of websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard