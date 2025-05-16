Tamil Nadu SSLC examination commenced on March 28 and ended on April 15, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations is all set to announce the result of the TN SSLC 10th exam 2025 today (May 16, 2025). The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be announced at 9 am on the official website. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th examination can check the results at tnresults.nic.in. The School Education Minister will hold a press conference to announce the TN SSLC Result 2025. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex, will host a press conference at 9:00 a.m.

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025. The HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and the HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: List of websites to check results

tnresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Steps to check results